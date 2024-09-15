Left Menu

IndiGo Flight Delayed for Over Four Hours

Passengers on an IndiGo flight from Mumbai to Doha experienced a delay of over four hours due to technical issues. The flight, originally scheduled to depart early Sunday morning, faced multiple failed departure attempts. IndiGo offered assistance, refreshments, and rebooking options for affected passengers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 15-09-2024 15:47 IST | Created: 15-09-2024 15:47 IST
IndiGo Flight Delayed for Over Four Hours
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Passengers on an IndiGo flight from Mumbai to Doha faced an unexpected delay of over four hours due to technical issues, forcing them to stay inside the aircraft for an extended period.

The flight, scheduled to depart early Sunday morning, encountered multiple unsuccessful departure attempts and was later rescheduled for 1945 hours from Mumbai airport, sources revealed.

IndiGo acknowledged the delay, citing procedural lags and technical problems, and assured affected passengers of immediate assistance, including refreshments, hotel accommodations, and rebooking options.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

 Global
2
Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches at Helm

Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches ...

 India
3
Tragic House Collapse in Uttar Pradesh

Tragic House Collapse in Uttar Pradesh

 India
4
Congress Set to Unveil Jammu and Kashmir Election Manifesto Amid Criticism of BJP

Congress Set to Unveil Jammu and Kashmir Election Manifesto Amid Criticism o...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Currency Realignments in a Fragmented World: How Geopolitics Shapes Global Payments

Overcoming Virtual Challenges: Gamification’s Impact on Cultural Events in the Metaverse

Harnessing Twitter Sentiment for Predicting Stock Market Trends Using Machine Learning

Bridging Climate Change and Banking Law: A Path to Sustainable Financial Oversight

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024