IndiGo Flight Delayed for Over Four Hours
Passengers on an IndiGo flight from Mumbai to Doha experienced a delay of over four hours due to technical issues. The flight, originally scheduled to depart early Sunday morning, faced multiple failed departure attempts. IndiGo offered assistance, refreshments, and rebooking options for affected passengers.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 15-09-2024 15:47 IST | Created: 15-09-2024 15:47 IST
- Country:
- India
Passengers on an IndiGo flight from Mumbai to Doha faced an unexpected delay of over four hours due to technical issues, forcing them to stay inside the aircraft for an extended period.
The flight, scheduled to depart early Sunday morning, encountered multiple unsuccessful departure attempts and was later rescheduled for 1945 hours from Mumbai airport, sources revealed.
IndiGo acknowledged the delay, citing procedural lags and technical problems, and assured affected passengers of immediate assistance, including refreshments, hotel accommodations, and rebooking options.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- IndiGo
- flight delay
- Mumbai
- Doha
- technical issue
- passengers
- deplaned
- departure
- time lag
- assistance
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tragedy on Chicago's Blue Line: Four Passengers Fatally Shot Aboard Transit Train
IndiGo Apologizes for AC Failure: Passengers Endure Heat and Chaos
Vande Bharat Express Faces Technical Snag, Stranding Passengers in Etawah
Masked Men Loot Bus Passengers in Madhya Pradesh, Police Launch Manhunt
IndiGo Flight Diverted Due to Bad Weather, Passengers Provided Refreshments