IndiGo Flight Delayed for Over Four Hours

Passengers on an IndiGo flight from Mumbai to Doha faced an unexpected delay of over four hours due to technical issues, forcing them to stay inside the aircraft for an extended period.

The flight, scheduled to depart early Sunday morning, encountered multiple unsuccessful departure attempts and was later rescheduled for 1945 hours from Mumbai airport, sources revealed.

IndiGo acknowledged the delay, citing procedural lags and technical problems, and assured affected passengers of immediate assistance, including refreshments, hotel accommodations, and rebooking options.

(With inputs from agencies.)