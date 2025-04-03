Left Menu

Stranded in Turkey: Virgin Atlantic's Mumbai Flight Passengers Face Nightmare

Over 250 Virgin Atlantic passengers, including Indians, are stranded in Turkey after an urgent medical diversion led their Mumbai-bound flight from London to land at Diyarbakır airport. Following a technical issue, passengers have awaited resolution for over 24 hours, sparking distress and social media outcry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 03-04-2025 21:32 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 21:32 IST
Stranded in Turkey: Virgin Atlantic's Mumbai Flight Passengers Face Nightmare
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an unexpected turn of events, more than 250 passengers on a Virgin Atlantic flight from London to Mumbai have found themselves stranded in Turkey for over a day. The flight was diverted to Diyarbakır airport due to an urgent medical situation, only to encounter a technical snag that has delayed their journey.

Virgin Atlantic has issued an apology, revealing it is diligently working to resolve the issue. Exploring all possible solutions, including deploying an alternative aircraft, the airline is committed to ensuring stranded passengers reach their final destination, Mumbai, as soon as feasible.

However, passengers and their families have expressed frustration over the prolonged ordeal. Social media has become a platform for airing grievances, with complaints about inadequate facilities and a lack of communication. Despite the airline's assurances of providing refreshments, passengers report feeling abandoned and left in limbo.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

 Global
2
Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, the longest in Senate history, reports AP.

Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, t...

 Global
3
Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Freedom

Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Free...

 Global
4
Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025