Stranded in Turkey: Virgin Atlantic's Mumbai Flight Passengers Face Nightmare
Over 250 Virgin Atlantic passengers, including Indians, are stranded in Turkey after an urgent medical diversion led their Mumbai-bound flight from London to land at Diyarbakır airport. Following a technical issue, passengers have awaited resolution for over 24 hours, sparking distress and social media outcry.
In an unexpected turn of events, more than 250 passengers on a Virgin Atlantic flight from London to Mumbai have found themselves stranded in Turkey for over a day. The flight was diverted to Diyarbakır airport due to an urgent medical situation, only to encounter a technical snag that has delayed their journey.
Virgin Atlantic has issued an apology, revealing it is diligently working to resolve the issue. Exploring all possible solutions, including deploying an alternative aircraft, the airline is committed to ensuring stranded passengers reach their final destination, Mumbai, as soon as feasible.
However, passengers and their families have expressed frustration over the prolonged ordeal. Social media has become a platform for airing grievances, with complaints about inadequate facilities and a lack of communication. Despite the airline's assurances of providing refreshments, passengers report feeling abandoned and left in limbo.
