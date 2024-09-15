Nitin Gadkari Unveils Massive 14-Lane Road Project to Ease Mumbai-Pune Traffic
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari announced a 14-lane road near Atal Setu that will connect to Pune and reduce traffic on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway by 50%. Speaking at an alumni event, Gadkari emphasized future electric vehicles and using garbage for road construction. He also stressed the need for smart villages.
- Country:
- India
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has unveiled an ambitious plan to construct a 14-lane road near the Atal Setu sea bridge, aimed at alleviating traffic congestion on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway by 50%. This initiative was revealed during an event at COEP Technological University on Engineer's Day.
The new road will connect to Pune via a ring road and extend to Bengaluru, significantly easing the existing traffic strain. The Atal Setu is the longest sea bridge in India, linking Sewri in Mumbai to Navi Mumbai.
At the event, Gadkari also highlighted that India ranks third in the global automobile sector and predicted that all vehicles would operate on electricity within the next 25 years. He underscored the potential of using garbage for road construction, noting that 80 lakh tonnes of waste have already been utilized in this manner. Additionally, Gadkari emphasized the importance of 'smart villages' for improving the standard of living for farmers as part of the Atmanirbhar initiative.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
China Deplores Canada's Tariffs on Electric Vehicles and Metals
India's Drive Towards Green Mobility: Policy Push for Electric Vehicles
Delhi's Gig Workers Lauded as 'Pollution Warriors' in Push for Electric Vehicles
Delhi Transport Minister Advocates for Gig Workers' Shift to Electric Vehicles
Future of Electric Vehicles in India