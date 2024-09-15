NDA Government's Mega Infrastructure Push in First 100 Days
The BJP-led NDA government, in its first 100 days in office, approved projects worth Rs 3 lakh crore. Key initiatives include linking 25,000 villages to road networks, launching the Wadhawan Mega Port in Maharashtra, increasing support for agriculture, and expanding metro and railway projects. Prime Minister Modi focused on policy stability and flexibility.
The BJP-led NDA government has approved a staggering Rs 3 lakh crore worth of infrastructure projects within its first 100 days in office. Key initiatives include connecting 25,000 unconnected villages to road networks and constructing a mega port in Wadhawan, Maharashtra.
In addition to infrastructure, the government has turned its focus to agriculture by raising the minimum support price for Kharif crops and removing the minimum export price on onions and basmati rice. The duty on the import of certain oils has also been increased, aiming to boost local industries.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who assumed office for a third consecutive term on June 9, emphasized providing policy stability while remaining flexible to necessary changes. Notably, the Goods and Services Tax has undergone 140 amendments to reduce friction.
