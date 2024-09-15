Left Menu

NDA Government's Mega Infrastructure Push in First 100 Days

The BJP-led NDA government, in its first 100 days in office, approved projects worth Rs 3 lakh crore. Key initiatives include linking 25,000 villages to road networks, launching the Wadhawan Mega Port in Maharashtra, increasing support for agriculture, and expanding metro and railway projects. Prime Minister Modi focused on policy stability and flexibility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-09-2024 21:56 IST | Created: 15-09-2024 21:56 IST
NDA Government's Mega Infrastructure Push in First 100 Days
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP-led NDA government has approved a staggering Rs 3 lakh crore worth of infrastructure projects within its first 100 days in office. Key initiatives include connecting 25,000 unconnected villages to road networks and constructing a mega port in Wadhawan, Maharashtra.

In addition to infrastructure, the government has turned its focus to agriculture by raising the minimum support price for Kharif crops and removing the minimum export price on onions and basmati rice. The duty on the import of certain oils has also been increased, aiming to boost local industries.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who assumed office for a third consecutive term on June 9, emphasized providing policy stability while remaining flexible to necessary changes. Notably, the Goods and Services Tax has undergone 140 amendments to reduce friction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

 Global
2
Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches at Helm

Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches ...

 India
3
Tragic House Collapse in Uttar Pradesh

Tragic House Collapse in Uttar Pradesh

 India
4
Congress Set to Unveil Jammu and Kashmir Election Manifesto Amid Criticism of BJP

Congress Set to Unveil Jammu and Kashmir Election Manifesto Amid Criticism o...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Currency Realignments in a Fragmented World: How Geopolitics Shapes Global Payments

Overcoming Virtual Challenges: Gamification’s Impact on Cultural Events in the Metaverse

Harnessing Twitter Sentiment for Predicting Stock Market Trends Using Machine Learning

Bridging Climate Change and Banking Law: A Path to Sustainable Financial Oversight

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024