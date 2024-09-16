JK Cement Celebrates 140 Years of Pioneering Legacy

JK Cement Ltd., a leader in the building materials industry, recently celebrated the 140th anniversary of JK Organisation at a grand event in New Delhi. The event honored the group's significant contributions to India's economy, reflecting on its remarkable journey from inception to global leadership.

The event gathered eminent dignitaries, industry leaders, and key stakeholders, including the Lieutenant Governor of New Delhi, Mr. VK Saxena, who began his career at JK Cement, and Mr. Rajeev Shukla, Member of Rajya Sabha. JK Organisation's key leaders, Dr. Nidhipati Singhania, Dr. Raghavpat Singhania, and Mr. Madhavkrishna Singhania, also attended, celebrating the company's impressive milestones.

Speeches highlighted JK Cement's commitment to innovation, sustainability, and community impact. Dr. Raghavpat Singhania, Managing Director, noted the company's leadership in grey and white cement production and its new ventures in coal mining. The event celebrated the enduring loyalty of long-serving employees, underscoring values of trust and collaboration pivotal to the organization's success.

