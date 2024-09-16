Left Menu

JK Cement Celebrates 140 Years of Pioneering Legacy

JK Cement Ltd. marked the 140th anniversary of JK Organisation with a grand event in New Delhi, celebrating its rich history and significant contributions to India's economy. Key leaders, including the Lieutenant Governor of New Delhi, Mr. VK Saxena, attended the event. The celebration highlighted the company's commitment to innovation, sustainability, and community impact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-09-2024 16:46 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 16:46 IST
JK Cement Celebrates 140 Years of Pioneering Legacy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

JK Cement Ltd., a leader in the building materials industry, recently celebrated the 140th anniversary of JK Organisation at a grand event in New Delhi. The event honored the group's significant contributions to India's economy, reflecting on its remarkable journey from inception to global leadership.

The event gathered eminent dignitaries, industry leaders, and key stakeholders, including the Lieutenant Governor of New Delhi, Mr. VK Saxena, who began his career at JK Cement, and Mr. Rajeev Shukla, Member of Rajya Sabha. JK Organisation's key leaders, Dr. Nidhipati Singhania, Dr. Raghavpat Singhania, and Mr. Madhavkrishna Singhania, also attended, celebrating the company's impressive milestones.

Speeches highlighted JK Cement's commitment to innovation, sustainability, and community impact. Dr. Raghavpat Singhania, Managing Director, noted the company's leadership in grey and white cement production and its new ventures in coal mining. The event celebrated the enduring loyalty of long-serving employees, underscoring values of trust and collaboration pivotal to the organization's success.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

 Global
2
Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches at Helm

Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches ...

 India
3
Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

 India
4
Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Food Delivery in Malaysia: Exploring Drone Adoption and Its Challenges

Fostering Positive Classrooms but Falling Short: Insights from Indonesia’s Teacher Practices

Aging Populations and the Urgent Need for Sustainable Long-Term Care Systems

Unlocking Healthy Longevity: Tackling Aging Populations and Non-Communicable Diseases

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024