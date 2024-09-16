Left Menu

Stocks Edge Up as Markets Anticipate Federal Reserve Rate Cut

Global stocks continued their upward trend for the sixth consecutive day on Monday. With the Federal Reserve expected to cut rates, markets are bracing for significant changes. While geopolitical issues and data from China influence trends, attention is focused on U.S. economic indicators and Federal Reserve's decisions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-09-2024 17:12 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 17:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Global stocks continued their upward trajectory for the sixth consecutive day on Monday, spurred by investor anticipation of a significant rate cut from the U.S. Federal Reserve. Central banks in Japan and the U.K. are also meeting this week, but are expected to maintain their current stance.

Geopolitical tensions were highlighted by a second assassination attempt on Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump. Yet, the primary focus remained on the Federal Reserve's anticipated rate cut, which is seen as essential for keeping the U.S. economy on track amid slowing job growth and moderated inflation.

The MSCI All-World index marked its sixth straight increase, rising 0.1%, buoyed by the optimistic outlook for a substantial Fed rate cut. However, market reactions are expected to depend heavily on the Federal Reserve's communication and underlying reasons for any rate adjustments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

