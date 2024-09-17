Dollar Near Yearly Low Ahead of Expected Fed Rate Cut

The U.S. dollar hovered near its lowest levels of the year on Tuesday, amid mounting speculation about a potential rate cut by the Federal Reserve. Investors are eagerly awaiting the central bank's decision, with many betting on a significant move.

As of 08:30 GMT, the euro was steady at $1.1133, close to its yearly peak of $1.1201. Meanwhile, the yen retreated to 140.58 after a brief surge during the holiday-thinned session on Monday. Futures markets indicate a growing expectation for a 50 basis point rate cut, with the odds rising sharply from just a week ago.

Senior forex strategist Jane Foley commented that any signs of weakness in upcoming U.S. economic data could further reinforce market expectations for a substantial rate cut. Analysts at Macquarie have also suggested that a dovish stance from the Fed could weaken the dollar, particularly against the yen, due to the contrasting monetary policies of the Fed and the Bank of Japan.

