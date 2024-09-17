Left Menu

Dollar Near Yearly Low Ahead of Expected Fed Rate Cut

The U.S. dollar traded near its lowest levels of the year on Tuesday, ahead of an anticipated rate cut by the Federal Reserve. With economic data set to be released and the Fed's decision imminent, the market speculates whether a 25 or 50 basis point cut will occur. Other major currencies, including the euro, yen, and sterling, are also experiencing fluctuations amid this financial uncertainty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2024 14:16 IST | Created: 17-09-2024 14:16 IST
Dollar Near Yearly Low Ahead of Expected Fed Rate Cut
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. dollar hovered near its lowest levels of the year on Tuesday, amid mounting speculation about a potential rate cut by the Federal Reserve. Investors are eagerly awaiting the central bank's decision, with many betting on a significant move.

As of 08:30 GMT, the euro was steady at $1.1133, close to its yearly peak of $1.1201. Meanwhile, the yen retreated to 140.58 after a brief surge during the holiday-thinned session on Monday. Futures markets indicate a growing expectation for a 50 basis point rate cut, with the odds rising sharply from just a week ago.

Senior forex strategist Jane Foley commented that any signs of weakness in upcoming U.S. economic data could further reinforce market expectations for a substantial rate cut. Analysts at Macquarie have also suggested that a dovish stance from the Fed could weaken the dollar, particularly against the yen, due to the contrasting monetary policies of the Fed and the Bank of Japan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
France's Radical New Law Targets Tech Titans Over Platform Misuse

France's Radical New Law Targets Tech Titans Over Platform Misuse

 Global
2
Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

 India
3
Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

 Global
4
Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Rwanda's Economy: High-Potential Technologies for Sustainable Growth

Powering Liberia’s Future: Economic Growth, Energy Access, and Structural Reforms

Criminalization vs. Inclusion: The Global Divide on Rights for Sexual and Gender Minorities

Boosting Tax Compliance: Evaluating Indonesia's Door-to-Door Enforcement Strategy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024