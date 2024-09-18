Amazon Appoints Samir Kumar as New Head for India

Amazon announced on Wednesday that Samir Kumar will step in as the new Country Manager for India, taking over from Manish Tiwary, who is resigning from his position.

Kumar, a 25-year veteran of Amazon, will work closely with Tiwary to ensure a smooth transition and will officially take on his new responsibilities from October 1. He will continue his current role of overseeing consumer businesses in the Middle East, South Africa, and Turkey in addition to his new responsibilities in India.

The existing Amazon.in leadership team comprising Saurabh Srivastava, Harsh Goyal, Amit Nanda, and Aastha Jain will now report directly to Kumar. Kishore Thota will report to Amit Agarwal, Amazon's Senior Vice President for Emerging Markets, who expressed optimism about the future under Kumar's leadership. Agarwal also thanked Tiwary for his significant contributions to Amazon India.

(With inputs from agencies.)