Amazon Appoints Samir Kumar as New Head for India
Amazon has announced that Samir Kumar will take over as the Country Manager for India following Manish Tiwary's resignation. Kumar will assume responsibilities starting October 1 and will continue to oversee consumer businesses in the Middle East, South Africa, and Turkey. The leadership team will report to Kumar.
- Country:
- India
Amazon announced on Wednesday that Samir Kumar will step in as the new Country Manager for India, taking over from Manish Tiwary, who is resigning from his position.
Kumar, a 25-year veteran of Amazon, will work closely with Tiwary to ensure a smooth transition and will officially take on his new responsibilities from October 1. He will continue his current role of overseeing consumer businesses in the Middle East, South Africa, and Turkey in addition to his new responsibilities in India.
The existing Amazon.in leadership team comprising Saurabh Srivastava, Harsh Goyal, Amit Nanda, and Aastha Jain will now report directly to Kumar. Kishore Thota will report to Amit Agarwal, Amazon's Senior Vice President for Emerging Markets, who expressed optimism about the future under Kumar's leadership. Agarwal also thanked Tiwary for his significant contributions to Amazon India.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Air India Express Set for Major Leadership Transition Amidst Strategic Mergers
Government Vows to Protect Small Retailers from E-commerce Giants
Kejriwal and Sisodia to Discuss Leadership Transition Amid Resignation Buzz
People Matters Announces Leadership Transition Following Mynavi Acquisition
Biden Administration Moves to Curb Chinese E-Commerce Tariff Evasion