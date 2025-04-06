BJP's Race to Elect New State Heads Amidst National Leadership Transition

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is in a hurry to elect state leaders crucial for paving the way toward the selection of a fresh national president. This process, initially expected to conclude earlier this year, has extended longer than anticipated due to strategic delays.

The party's leadership is prioritizing swift elections in major states such as Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Karnataka to finalize the organizational transition. This is a part of a broader membership drive that commenced in September last year, as required by the BJP's constitution.

Despite expectations for a quick transition in leadership to replace incumbent J P Nadda by early this year, seeking consensus and aligning with ideological partners, specifically the RSS, have caused significant delays. Prominent discussions include the election of new leaders in states like Gujarat, Odisha, and Punjab.

