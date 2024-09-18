Left Menu

Bulkcorp International Secures Rs. 10.77 Crore Export Order from Brazil

Bulkcorp International Limited has received a major export order from Packem SA, Brazil worth Rs. 10.77 Crores for high-quality Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container bags. This marks a significant milestone for the company based in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

Bulkcorp International Limited receives Export order of Rs 10.77 Crores. Image Credit: ANI
Bulkcorp International Limited, headquartered in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, has secured a substantial export order worth Rs. 10.77 Crores from Brazil's Packem SA. The deal involves the supply of high-quality Flexible Intermediate Bulk Containers (FIBC bags), signaling a milestone in the company's growth trajectory.

Founded in 2009, Bulkcorp International specializes in the production and distribution of Food-Grade FIBC bags. The company offers a range of customizable packaging solutions, including eight variations of Jumbo Bags and container liners. Its Changodar manufacturing unit complies with the BRC Global Standard for Packing and Packaging Materials, achieving Grade A certification.

Certified with ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001:2015, and ISO 45001:2018, Bulkcorp's products serve multiple industries such as agriculture, chemicals, construction, food, pharmaceuticals, and mining. The company exports to countries including the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, South Africa, and many others. Employing 195 people as of May 31, 2024, Bulkcorp has also made a robust debut in the Indian stock market, with shares listed at a 24% premium to the issue price.

