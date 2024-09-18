Left Menu

Buddha Air Increases Flights to Varanasi Amid Rising Demand

Buddha Air, a private Nepali airline, announced an increase in its flights from Kathmandu to Varanasi due to rising demand from pilgrims and tourists. Starting Wednesday, flights will increase from two to three per week, operating every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday to accommodate the festive season and tourist influx.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 18-09-2024 18:23 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 18:23 IST
Buddha Air Increases Flights to Varanasi Amid Rising Demand
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Buddha Air, a private airline in Nepal, announced on Wednesday the expansion of its flight schedule from Kathmandu to Varanasi, India, due to growing demand from pilgrims and tourists.

Currently operating two flights weekly from Tribhuvan International Airport, Buddha Air will increase this to three flights per week, scheduling departures for every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.

According to Dipendra Karn, the airline's information officer, the additional flights aim to manage the increased passenger load ahead of the Vijaya Dashami and Deepawali festivals, as well as the approaching tourist season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
France's Radical New Law Targets Tech Titans Over Platform Misuse

France's Radical New Law Targets Tech Titans Over Platform Misuse

 Global
2
Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

 Global
3
International Youth Development Foundation and ACT Foundation Bring Hope to Underprivileged Children in Dadar

International Youth Development Foundation and ACT Foundation Bring Hope to ...

 India
4
Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity in Emerging Markets: Urgent Need for Investment and Global Collaboration

Tackling Energy Poverty in Romania: A Path to Financial Relief and Sustainable Solutions

Transforming Artisanal Mining: The World Bank's Vision for Sustainability and Economic Impact

Assessing Flood Risks: How Climate Change Threatens Financial Stability in the Netherlands

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024