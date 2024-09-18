Buddha Air Increases Flights to Varanasi Amid Rising Demand
Buddha Air, a private Nepali airline, announced an increase in its flights from Kathmandu to Varanasi due to rising demand from pilgrims and tourists. Starting Wednesday, flights will increase from two to three per week, operating every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday to accommodate the festive season and tourist influx.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 18-09-2024 18:23 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 18:23 IST
- Country:
- Nepal
Buddha Air, a private airline in Nepal, announced on Wednesday the expansion of its flight schedule from Kathmandu to Varanasi, India, due to growing demand from pilgrims and tourists.
Currently operating two flights weekly from Tribhuvan International Airport, Buddha Air will increase this to three flights per week, scheduling departures for every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.
According to Dipendra Karn, the airline's information officer, the additional flights aim to manage the increased passenger load ahead of the Vijaya Dashami and Deepawali festivals, as well as the approaching tourist season.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
International Visitor Levy Raised to $100 to Support NZ Tourism and Conservation
Global Travel Surge: $1 Out of Every $10 Spent in 2024 Predicted for Tourism
Zett Fly Aviation Appoints Harish Moideen Kutty as CEO for AirKerala.com
10th Application Window for Green Tourism Incentive Programme Opened
India Set to Manufacture Commercial Aircraft, Aiming for Aviation Self-Reliance