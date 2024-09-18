Buddha Air Increases Flights to Varanasi Amid Rising Demand

Buddha Air, a private airline in Nepal, announced on Wednesday the expansion of its flight schedule from Kathmandu to Varanasi, India, due to growing demand from pilgrims and tourists.

Currently operating two flights weekly from Tribhuvan International Airport, Buddha Air will increase this to three flights per week, scheduling departures for every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.

According to Dipendra Karn, the airline's information officer, the additional flights aim to manage the increased passenger load ahead of the Vijaya Dashami and Deepawali festivals, as well as the approaching tourist season.

(With inputs from agencies.)