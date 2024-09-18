Left Menu

IIT Alumni's ₹700 Crore Boost for Goa's Public Transport

The Indian Institute of Technology alumni have proposed an investment of ₹700 crore to introduce electric buses in Goa. This initiative, approved by the cabinet, aims to revamp the state's public transport system with 500 new EV buses. The project is expected to support the Kadamba Transport Corporation in meeting increasing commuter demands.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 18-09-2024 18:32 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 18:32 IST
In a significant move for Goa's public transport, the Indian Institute of Technology alumni have proposed a staggering investment of ₹700 crore to introduce electric buses. This proposal has received cabinet approval, according to Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.

Ulhas Tuenkar, Chairman of the Kadamba Transport Corporation Limited (KTCL), welcomed the initiative, labeling it as a major step towards reviving the transport sector. Tuenkar mentioned that KTCL's fleet, which currently includes 500 diesel and 48 electric buses, is inadequate to serve the rising number of commuters.

Depot Manager Robin Mukund Madhale and EV bus driver Shubham Naik lauded the low maintenance and advanced features of EV buses. The introduction of 500 new EV buses is anticipated to enhance service routes, including restarting previously halted interstate services.

