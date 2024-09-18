Left Menu

Investors Brace for Fed Decision as Euro Zone Bond Yields Inch Higher

Euro zone bond yields slightly increased on Wednesday ahead of the Federal Reserve's anticipated interest rate decision. Germany's 10-year bond yield approached its highest level since September, reflecting a cautious market. The European market awaits a pivotal Fed meeting, with potential significant financial implications.

Euro zone bond yields inched higher on Wednesday as investors remained cautious ahead of the highly anticipated Federal Reserve interest rate decision, expected later in the day. Germany's 10-year bond yield rose by 4.5 basis points to 2.19%, marking its highest level since September 9.

The Federal Reserve meeting, scheduled to announce its outcome at 2 p.m. EDT (1800 GMT), is poised to initiate a rate-cutting cycle. Traders are divided over whether the rates will be slashed by 25 or 50 basis points, with a 61% probability leaning towards a 50 bp reduction, according to CME FedWatch.

Jim Reid, global head of macro research at Deutsche Bank, highlighted the unusual level of uncertainty surrounding the decision, emphasizing the potential for significant market movement. European markets have been highly responsive to U.S. policy decisions, with the Federal Reserve meeting being the main focus. Italy's 10-year government bond yield increased by 6 basis points to 3.57%, while Germany's two-year bond yield saw a 2.5 basis point rise to 2.26%.

