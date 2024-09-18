Union Minister Invites Public Professionals to Simplify Business Processes

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday invited public professionals to form task forces in their respective sectors to propose simplified business processes to the government. The initiative aims to enhance the ease of doing business.

Addressing a Public Affairs Forum of India (PAFI) event, Vaishnaw urged the industry to set their business plans to achieve a nominal growth rate of 10-14%. He emphasized the importance of identifying opportunities within each sector to streamline processes for the government to act upon.

Vaishnaw highlighted the government's investments in social, physical, and digital infrastructure, as well as manufacturing and innovation. He also noted the progress in semiconductor manufacturing and the significant advancements in India's railways infrastructure.

