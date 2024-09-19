Federal Reserve's Bold Rate Cut amid Labor Market Cooling

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell shared that the central bank might have begun cutting interest rates in late July if it had known about the labor market cooling as rapidly as it has been. 'If you ask, you know, if we'd gotten the July report before the meeting, would we have cut? We might well have,' Powell stated during a news conference after the Fed cut its benchmark overnight interest rate by 50 basis points.

Powell affirmed that the Fed's recent policy move is not a sign of being behind the curve but a bid to avoid falling behind. The Labor Department's July jobs report, released right after the Fed's July 30-31 meeting, showed rising unemployment and slowed job growth, reaching a 4.3% unemployment rate. The later August report indicated a slight dip to 4.2%, yet further underscored the slowdown.

'It seems like the Fed wanted to catch up from not acting in July,' explained Oscar Munoz, an economist at TD Securities. Going forward, as both Powell and Munoz agree, the Fed will not rush its decisions. Currently, opinions are divided among Fed policymakers about the necessity of an additional 50 basis point cut in the remaining meetings of the year. Powell emphasized that the labor market remains robust and inflation is on track to hit the 2% target, with the September rate cut intended to maintain this trajectory.

