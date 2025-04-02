Left Menu

Migration Crisis: Unemployment Forces Madhya Pradesh Workers Across Borders

Twenty-one people from Madhya Pradesh died in an explosion at a firecracker godown in Gujarat. Jitu Patwari, state Congress president, criticized the ruling BJP, highlighting the migration driven by unemployment. Patwari also discussed a corruption case involving Madhya Pradesh's transport department, questioning the effectiveness of the Lokayukta police.

Migration Crisis: Unemployment Forces Madhya Pradesh Workers Across Borders
A tragic explosion at a firecracker godown in Gujarat claimed the lives of 21 individuals from Madhya Pradesh, including five children. This incident ignited criticism from Madhya Pradesh Congress president Jitu Patwari, who lambasted the ruling BJP for chronic unemployment issues that force citizens to migrate for job opportunities.

The victims hailed from Dewas and Harda districts, underscoring the continued economic challenges despite BJP's claims of a 'golden and self-reliant' Madhya Pradesh. The tragedy has sparked debates on state development and employment policies, with opposing political leaders questioning government initiatives.

Amidst the turmoil, Patwari also addressed a high-profile corruption case in the transport department, targeting the effectiveness of the Lokayukta police. He criticized the agency's handling of a case involving disproportionate assets, urging for accountability and transparency amidst mounting concerns of bureaucratic malpractice.

