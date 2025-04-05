Forward Bloc's 'Parliament March': Unveiling Secrets, Tackling Prices and Unemployment

The Forward Bloc is set to organize a 'Parliament March' on April 11, pressing the government on several crucial national issues. Among their demands is the declassification of files related to Subhas Chandra Bose, a prominent figure in India's freedom struggle.

Gathering under the 'Dilli Chalo' banner, the march will culminate in a public meeting at Jantar Mantar. Here, leaders from other Left parties like the CPI(M) and CPI will address the gathering, emphasizing the importance of transparency to resolve the mystery surrounding Bose's disappearance and honoring his legacy.

The party is also focused on socioeconomic issues such as rising prices and unemployment. As the cost of living escalates, they warn of the severe impact on the working and middle classes. They advocate for immediate policy interventions to stabilize prices, generate sustainable employment, and counter communal polarization while standing against the privatization of national assets.

