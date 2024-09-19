Speeding SUV Crash Near Rajghat Injures Two

Two individuals sustained injuries when their speeding SUV collided with a guardrail, piercing through the center of the vehicle near Rajghat in north Delhi early Thursday, according to the police.

The vehicle involved, a Hyundai Venue, had three occupants in total, all of whom have been hospitalized, officials reported.

Initial investigations suggest that the car was driven at a high speed, which led the driver to lose control, resulting in the crash. A detailed probe is currently in progress to uncover further details, the police added.

(With inputs from agencies.)