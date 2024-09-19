Speeding SUV Crash Near Rajghat Injures Two
Two people were injured when a speeding SUV crashed into a guardrail near Rajghat in north Delhi. The Hyundai Venue, carrying three occupants, was driven at high speed causing the driver to lose control. All occupants were hospitalized and a probe is underway.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-09-2024 09:59 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 09:59 IST
- Country:
- India
Two individuals sustained injuries when their speeding SUV collided with a guardrail, piercing through the center of the vehicle near Rajghat in north Delhi early Thursday, according to the police.
The vehicle involved, a Hyundai Venue, had three occupants in total, all of whom have been hospitalized, officials reported.
Initial investigations suggest that the car was driven at a high speed, which led the driver to lose control, resulting in the crash. A detailed probe is currently in progress to uncover further details, the police added.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement