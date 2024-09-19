Left Menu

BoE Holds Steady Amid Market Optimism, Awaiting Gilt Reduction Strategy

With the Federal Reserve's rate cut now settled, attention shifts to the Bank of England (BoE) and its rate decision. Given Britain's high services inflation, rates are expected to remain steady at 5.0%. The market also anticipates a significant gilt reduction plan, while European equities enjoy a positive opening.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-09-2024 10:08 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 10:08 IST
BoE Holds Steady Amid Market Optimism, Awaiting Gilt Reduction Strategy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

With the Federal Reserve's anticipated rate cut settled, the spotlight is now on the Bank of England (BoE) as it gears up for its rate decision. Despite Thursday's outcome appearing unlikely to make waves, the BoE faces the challenge of high services inflation in Britain, running at an annual rate of 5.6%. This almost guarantees a steady outcome, with rates expected to remain unchanged at 5.0%.

BoE policymakers are likely to emphasize their cautious approach against easing monetary policies too rapidly. Meanwhile, European stock futures suggest a positive opening, with the exuberance over the Fed's rate cut spilling over from Asian markets. EUROSTOXX 50 futures and FTSE futures have shown significant upticks.

Currency markets reacted predictably, with the dollar reclaiming losses against several peers, at one point rising over 1% against the yen. Beyond the rate decision, Thursday's focus may shift to the BoE's strategy for reducing its gilts balance sheet, which became inflated during the pandemic. Markets widely expect another 100 billion pound reduction over the next 12 months, potentially benefitting the bond market.

In a related development, Chinese bond yields fell broadly on expectations of further policy easing from Beijing. Stocks in Hong Kong and China reversed early losses, turning positive in anticipation of upcoming stimulus measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

 Global
2
FIR registered against Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu over remarks against Rahul Gandhi

FIR registered against Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu over remarks again...

 India
3
Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

 United States
4
BJP promises scholarship for Haryana students belonging to OBC, SC communities in any govt medical or engineering college in country.

BJP promises scholarship for Haryana students belonging to OBC, SC communiti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity in Emerging Markets: Urgent Need for Investment and Global Collaboration

Tackling Energy Poverty in Romania: A Path to Financial Relief and Sustainable Solutions

Transforming Artisanal Mining: The World Bank's Vision for Sustainability and Economic Impact

Assessing Flood Risks: How Climate Change Threatens Financial Stability in the Netherlands

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024