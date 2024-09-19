Left Menu

Charity Event Brings Joy to Orphans at Manav Seva Sansthan

The International Youth Development Foundation and Nishka Soni Tour & Travel hosted a charity event at Manav Seva Sansthan Orphanage in Katihar, Bihar. The event provided essential supplies and educational materials to 110 orphans and featured activities like dance, painting, and games to uplift the children.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-09-2024 12:06 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 12:06 IST
IYDF and Nishka Soni Tour & Travel Bring Joy and Support to Orphans in Bihar. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) and Nishka Soni Tour & Travel held a heartwarming charity event at the Manav Seva Sansthan Orphanage in Katihar, Bihar, on September 14, 2024. The event aimed to provide living supplies and educational materials to 110 orphans, while infusing joy through dance, painting, and games.

Facilitated by Hemendra Soni and a dedicated team of volunteers, including Rocky Paswan, Suraj Kumar, and others, the event was marked by active support and participation. Nishka Soni Tour & Travel's role was pivotal as they provided necessary donations and volunteer help, thereby fulfilling their social responsibility and improving the orphans' living conditions.

A variety of donations covered the children's nutritional, educational, and hygiene needs. Items included rice, wheat, lentils, mustard oil, educational supplies, and hygiene products. Children received treats like chocolates, adding moments of delight. These contributions catered to their essential needs and promoted opportunities for learning and enjoyment.

The event was vibrant with activities. Enthusiastic participation in dance, painting, and games brought smiles and laughter. The dance segment showcased the children's talents, while the painting contest spurred their imagination. Fun games fostered teamwork and competition. Volunteers actively engaged, helping the children realize the value of collaboration through play.

Volunteers shared their reflections post-event. Hemendra Soni described the experience as uniquely inspiring, highlighting the children's resilience and optimism. Other volunteers echoed this sentiment, noting how the event underscored the importance of adopting a positive attitude despite hardships. They emphasized the dual benefit: aiding the children and understanding the significance of giving.

This collaboration not only provided substantial support and warmth to the 110 orphans but also laid the groundwork for future charitable endeavors. IYDF aims to continue partnering with various companies and volunteers to extend care and support to children in need. This act of kindness hopes to inspire more people to contribute, ensuring a brighter future for these children.

(With inputs from agencies.)

