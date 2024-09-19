Delhi Surgeon Pioneers Robotic Bilateral Unicondylar Knee Replacement Procedure

In a landmark medical achievement, Dr. Anil Arora, a distinguished orthopaedic and joint replacement surgeon at Max Hospital in Patparganj, Delhi, has successfully executed an advanced Robotic Bilateral Unicondylar Knee Replacement Surgery. This marks the first instance of such a procedure being conducted in the capital.

The groundbreaking surgery was performed on a 48-year-old woman suffering from bilateral knee medial compartment osteoarthritis. After numerous unsuccessful conservative treatments, she underwent the surgery, led by Dr. Arora. This procedure targets and replaces only the affected portion of the knee, significantly enhancing the longevity of the implant and preserving the surrounding cartilage.

Dr. Arora's adeptness, combined with state-of-the-art robotic technology, facilitated a highly precise intervention even with the patient's significant knee swelling and varus deformity. The patient's rapid recovery, resuming daily activities within a month, underscores the effectiveness of this surgical innovation.

Dr. Arora commented, "The successful application of robotic technology in knee replacement surgeries marks a pivotal advancement in orthopaedics. Witnessing the positive impact on patients' quality of life is profoundly fulfilling." He emphasized the need for increased awareness about Unicondylar knee replacement, particularly for young athletes and patients.

Dr. Arora and his team's dedication to excellence in patient care reaffirms the transformative potential of specialized orthopaedic procedures in enhancing patient mobility and quality of life.

(With inputs from agencies.)