RRP Electronics Unveils Maharashtra's First Semiconductor OSAT Facility

RRP Electronics Ltd has launched Maharashtra's first OSAT (Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test) semiconductor manufacturing facility in Navi Mumbai, signifying a monumental achievement in India's semiconductor landscape.

The facility's inauguration was led by prominent Maharashtra leaders including Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, alongside Minister of Industries Uday Samant, Principal Secretary Dr Harshdeep Kamble, Bharat Ratna awardee Sachin Tendulkar, and Padma Vibhushan awardee Dr Anil Kakodkar. Technology partnership with HMT Microelectronic AG enhances the facility's capabilities in advanced packaging technologies like QFN, BGA, SoC, and mixed ASICs.

Initially, the facility can produce 10,000 wafers monthly, with future expansions planned for a dedicated design house and LiDAR technology development. It addresses the automotive sector's demand for power chips, TFT, and WATN components. Key MoUs with HMT Microelectronic AG and Renowa Vision Inc. facilitate advancements in QFN, BGA, ASICs, and NAND memory chips, ensuring revenue generation exceeding USD 50 million in the OSAT sector. This marks a significant leap in Maharashtra's role in India's semiconductor mission.

