Left Menu

Fed's Rate Cut Sparks ECB Easing Speculation

The Federal Reserve's recent rate cut has led to anticipation of a similar move by the European Central Bank (ECB) in October. However, various economic realities and differing stances within the ECB suggest that a more gradual approach is likely, with December seen as the probable timeline for another cut.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-09-2024 14:53 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 14:53 IST
Fed's Rate Cut Sparks ECB Easing Speculation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Federal Reserve's significant interest rate cut on Wednesday has ignited discussions about potential policy easing from the European Central Bank (ECB) in October. Nonetheless, given contrasting economic scenarios, such a move remains unlikely in the immediate term.

The ECB has already implemented rate cuts in June and earlier this month. Some officials have hinted at ongoing, quarterly cuts to ensure inflation remains under control. Although the Fed's swift action supports arguments for quicker ECB measures amid recession concerns, the underlying economic fundamentals haven't shifted dramatically overnight.

Current market pricing reflects a 35% chance of a 25 basis point ECB rate cut in October, up slightly from 30% a day prior. However, December is viewed as the more probable date for a policy adjustment. Conservative policymakers caution against hasty moves, emphasizing a slower approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

 India
2
Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Decade

Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Deca...

 India
3
Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

 India
4
Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Driving Change: How E-Mobility Can Unlock Gender Equality in Uganda’s Transport Sector

Philippine Banks Brace for Climate Transition Risks: Navigating the Low-Carbon Future

Breaking the Cycle of Poverty: Boosting Agricultural Productivity in Timor-Leste

Empowering Women through Social Protection: Key Lessons from Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024