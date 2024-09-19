Fed's Rate Cut Sparks ECB Easing Speculation

The U.S. Federal Reserve's significant interest rate cut on Wednesday has ignited discussions about potential policy easing from the European Central Bank (ECB) in October. Nonetheless, given contrasting economic scenarios, such a move remains unlikely in the immediate term.

The ECB has already implemented rate cuts in June and earlier this month. Some officials have hinted at ongoing, quarterly cuts to ensure inflation remains under control. Although the Fed's swift action supports arguments for quicker ECB measures amid recession concerns, the underlying economic fundamentals haven't shifted dramatically overnight.

Current market pricing reflects a 35% chance of a 25 basis point ECB rate cut in October, up slightly from 30% a day prior. However, December is viewed as the more probable date for a policy adjustment. Conservative policymakers caution against hasty moves, emphasizing a slower approach.

