U.S. Stock Futures Surge Amid Federal Reserve's Easing Cycle

In a significant market development, U.S. stock index futures surged on Thursday following the Federal Reserve's decision to kickstart its easing cycle with a half a percentage point rate cut.

This move is intended to facilitate a soft landing for the economy by lowering borrowing costs, thereby boosting growth and containing inflation and unemployment.

Rate-sensitive stocks such as those of Microsoft, Meta, and Alphabet saw considerable gains, while chip stocks like Nvidia and AMD also benefited. Market reactions are optimistic about prospects for cheaper operating costs and enhanced profitability under lower interest rates.

(With inputs from agencies.)