U.S. Stock Futures Surge Amid Federal Reserve's Easing Cycle
U.S. stock index futures climbed on news of the Federal Reserve's move to cut interest rates by half a percentage point. This move aims to support economic growth while keeping inflation and unemployment low. Futures for major indices, including Nasdaq, saw significant gains, and rate-sensitive stocks like Microsoft, Meta, and Alphabet surged.
In a significant market development, U.S. stock index futures surged on Thursday following the Federal Reserve's decision to kickstart its easing cycle with a half a percentage point rate cut.
This move is intended to facilitate a soft landing for the economy by lowering borrowing costs, thereby boosting growth and containing inflation and unemployment.
Rate-sensitive stocks such as those of Microsoft, Meta, and Alphabet saw considerable gains, while chip stocks like Nvidia and AMD also benefited. Market reactions are optimistic about prospects for cheaper operating costs and enhanced profitability under lower interest rates.
(With inputs from agencies.)
