Adani Group Donates Rs 25 Crore to Andhra Pradesh Flood Relief

Adani Foundation has contributed Rs 25 crore to Andhra Pradesh's flood relief efforts. Chairman Gautam Adani expressed solidarity with the flood-hit state. Indian armed forces and officials have been mobilized for rescue operations. Union ministers are assessing the damage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-09-2024 15:13 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 15:13 IST
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and Managing Director of Adani Ports and SEZ Limited Karan Adani (Image: X/@gautam_adani). Image Credit: ANI
The Adani Group, through its CSR arm Adani Foundation, has stepped forward with a Rs 25 crore contribution to aid Andhra Pradesh amidst severe flooding and devastation. "Deeply troubled by the extensive damage caused by the recent torrential rains and flooding in Andhra Pradesh. The Adani Group stands in solidarity with the people of Andhra Pradesh and humbly extend our support through the Adani Foundation with a contribution of Rs 25 Cr to the relief effort," Chairman Gautam Adani posted on X, sharing a photograph of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and Adani Group's Karan Adani.

With flood waters now subsiding, residents in the affected areas have been shifted to relief camps. The Indian armed forces have been deployed to provide relief and rescue operations in the hardest-hit regions. Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has inspected various flood-affected zones and personally met with those impacted, assuring them that the state will do everything to help them restore normalcy.

Additionally, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has visited both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Chouhan later briefed Union Home Minister Amit Shah, handing over a preliminary report on the damages caused by the floods and heavy rains in Andhra Pradesh and neighboring Telangana. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

