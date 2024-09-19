Left Menu

Yash Munot and S Ravishankar Elected as New Leaders of AIFI

The Association of Indian Forging Industry has elected Yash Munot as President and S Ravishankar as Vice President for the term 2024-2026. Munot, previously the Vice President, is the youngest to become President. Ravishankar brings over 25 years of industry experience to his new role.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-09-2024 16:34 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 16:34 IST
Yash Munot and S Ravishankar Elected as New Leaders of AIFI
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, the Association of Indian Forging Industry announced on Thursday that Yash Munot has been elected as its President and S Ravishankar as the Vice President.

The duo will serve from 2024 to 2026, as stated in an official release from AIFI. Munot, who previously held the position of Vice President from 2020 to 2024, becomes the youngest President in the organization's history, succeeding Vikas Bajaj.

Currently, Munot holds the roles of CEO at Varsha Forgings Pvt Ltd and Managing Director at KCTR Varsha Automotive, while Ravishankar is the Managing Director at Super Auto Forge Pvt Ltd, bringing over 25 years of experience in the auto component manufacturing industry. AIFI represents more than 200 members from India's forging industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

 India
2
Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Decade

Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Deca...

 India
3
Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

 India
4
Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Driving Change: How E-Mobility Can Unlock Gender Equality in Uganda’s Transport Sector

Philippine Banks Brace for Climate Transition Risks: Navigating the Low-Carbon Future

Breaking the Cycle of Poverty: Boosting Agricultural Productivity in Timor-Leste

Empowering Women through Social Protection: Key Lessons from Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024