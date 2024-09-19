Yash Munot and S Ravishankar Elected as New Leaders of AIFI

In a significant development, the Association of Indian Forging Industry announced on Thursday that Yash Munot has been elected as its President and S Ravishankar as the Vice President.

The duo will serve from 2024 to 2026, as stated in an official release from AIFI. Munot, who previously held the position of Vice President from 2020 to 2024, becomes the youngest President in the organization's history, succeeding Vikas Bajaj.

Currently, Munot holds the roles of CEO at Varsha Forgings Pvt Ltd and Managing Director at KCTR Varsha Automotive, while Ravishankar is the Managing Director at Super Auto Forge Pvt Ltd, bringing over 25 years of experience in the auto component manufacturing industry. AIFI represents more than 200 members from India's forging industry.

