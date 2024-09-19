Left Menu

Lebanese Authorities Ban Walkie-Talkies and Pagers After Deadly Explosions

Lebanese authorities have banned walkie-talkies and pagers from flights originating from Beirut airport following deadly explosions involving such devices. The ban applies to both passengers and air shipments. The explosions, which occurred in two waves, resulted in at least 37 deaths and over 3,000 injuries, with suspicions directed at Israel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beirut | Updated: 19-09-2024 18:14 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 18:14 IST
  • Lebanon

Lebanese authorities on Thursday banned walkie-talkies and pagers from being taken on flights from Beirut airport, the National News Agency reported, following deadly explosions involving such devices. The Lebanese civilian aviation directorate has instructed airlines to inform passengers about the new restrictions, which also apply to air shipments. The ban is in effect until further notice.

At least 37 people were killed and more than 3,000 wounded when pagers and walkie-talkies used by Hezbollah members exploded in two waves of attacks earlier this week. Lebanon and Hezbollah, a heavily armed group backed by Iran, have accused Israel of carrying out the attack, although Israel has not claimed responsibility.

The Lebanese army announced that it was disposing of pagers and other suspicious telecom devices through controlled explosions. Citizens have been urged to report any suspicious items immediately. The conflict between Hezbollah and Israel has intensified over the past year, exacerbated by the Gaza war.

(With inputs from agencies.)

