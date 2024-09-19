Left Menu

Lebanon Bans Pagers and Walkie-Talkies on Flights from Beirut

Lebanon's civil aviation authorities have prohibited pagers and walkie-talkies on flights departing from Beirut's Rafik Hariri International Airport. This decision follows multiple explosions involving such devices, linked to the militant Hezbollah group, which caused numerous casualties. Airlines must now alert passengers about this ban.

Lebanon Bans Pagers and Walkie-Talkies on Flights from Beirut
Lebanon's civil aviation authorities have imposed a ban on pagers and walkie-talkies for all flights departing from Beirut's Rafik Hariri International Airport.

This restriction follows a series of explosions involving these devices, attributed to the militant Hezbollah group, which have resulted in dozens of deaths and 3,000 injuries over the past two days.

Authorities have instructed all airline companies to inform passengers about the ban, emphasizing that any such devices found will be confiscated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

