S&P 500 Surges to Record High Following Federal Reserve Rate Cut

The S&P 500 reached a record high close on Thursday, thanks to a significant rate cut by the Federal Reserve. Concurrently, the Dow Jones Industrial Average also hit a record, ending above 42,000 for the first time.

High-performing stocks continued their upward trend, with Tesla gaining over 7% and Apple and Meta Platforms each up nearly 4%. Nvidia's 4% surge helped push the PHLX semiconductor index up by 4.3%.

Better-than-expected jobless claims data boosted global risk appetite. Fed Chair Jerome Powell asserted that the U.S. economy remains strong, with more rate cuts potentially on the horizon. The small-cap Russell 2000 index rose 2.1% on the back of lower interest rates, signaling reduced operating costs and greater profits.

