Eurozone Bond Yields Show Uptick Amid Fed's Policy Meeting
Eurozone government bond yields saw a slight increase this week as the U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting and job data boosted interest in risky assets. German 10-year Bund yields remained stable at 2.19% but tracked higher by four basis points. Investors anticipate further rate cuts by the European Central Bank.
Eurozone government bond yields exhibited a slight uptick this week, driven by a surge in investor interest following the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting and jobs report. This data has kindled an appetite for riskier assets.
Specifically, German 10-year Bund yields held steady at 2.19%, although they were on track to finish the week up by four basis points. Bond prices, which move inversely to yields, responded accordingly.
Market sentiment suggests a 25 basis point rate cut by the European Central Bank in December, with a 25% likelihood of an additional cut within the year. Germany's 2-year Schatz yields remained flat at 2.22%, also primed to end the week up a single basis point. Notably, Italian 10-year yields fell by 1.5 basis points to 3.54%, maintaining a premium over Bunds at 134 basis points.
(With inputs from agencies.)
