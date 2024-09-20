Eurozone Bond Yields Show Uptick Amid Fed's Policy Meeting

Eurozone government bond yields exhibited a slight uptick this week, driven by a surge in investor interest following the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting and jobs report. This data has kindled an appetite for riskier assets.

Specifically, German 10-year Bund yields held steady at 2.19%, although they were on track to finish the week up by four basis points. Bond prices, which move inversely to yields, responded accordingly.

Market sentiment suggests a 25 basis point rate cut by the European Central Bank in December, with a 25% likelihood of an additional cut within the year. Germany's 2-year Schatz yields remained flat at 2.22%, also primed to end the week up a single basis point. Notably, Italian 10-year yields fell by 1.5 basis points to 3.54%, maintaining a premium over Bunds at 134 basis points.

