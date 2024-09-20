Left Menu

TCS Expands in Poland with New Delivery Centre in Warsaw

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has expanded its operations in Poland by opening a new delivery centre in Warsaw. The company plans to double its workforce to over 1,200 within a year. The new centre will tap into Poland's ICT talent to provide services to global clients.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-09-2024 13:58 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 13:58 IST
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has significantly bolstered its presence in Poland with the inauguration of a new delivery centre in Warsaw. This strategic move is aimed at doubling its local workforce to over 1,200 within a year.

The newly established centre highlights TCS' extensive capabilities across various industries and technologies. Leveraging Poland's rich talent pool in the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) sector, the centre aims to deliver hyper-connected services to a global clientele.

The expansion was marked by an inauguration event attended by Indian Ambassador to Poland Nagma Mallick, TCS head of Europe Sapthagiri Chapalapalli, and General Manager for TCS in Eastern Europe Prabal Datta. This development further cements economic ties between India and Poland, as noted by Ambassador Mallick.

(With inputs from agencies.)

