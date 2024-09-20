TCS Expands in Poland with New Delivery Centre in Warsaw

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has significantly bolstered its presence in Poland with the inauguration of a new delivery centre in Warsaw. This strategic move is aimed at doubling its local workforce to over 1,200 within a year.

The newly established centre highlights TCS' extensive capabilities across various industries and technologies. Leveraging Poland's rich talent pool in the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) sector, the centre aims to deliver hyper-connected services to a global clientele.

The expansion was marked by an inauguration event attended by Indian Ambassador to Poland Nagma Mallick, TCS head of Europe Sapthagiri Chapalapalli, and General Manager for TCS in Eastern Europe Prabal Datta. This development further cements economic ties between India and Poland, as noted by Ambassador Mallick.

