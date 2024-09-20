Left Menu

Yen Weakens as BOJ Signals Caution on Policy Tightening

The yen fell after the Bank of Japan hinted at cautious policy tightening, with Governor Ueda not providing clear signals on future interest rate hikes. The dollar gained against the yen, while markets analyzed consumer price data and a Federal Reserve rate cut. Major currencies showed varied performances in response.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-09-2024 14:44 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 14:44 IST
Yen Weakens as BOJ Signals Caution on Policy Tightening
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The yen weakened on Friday following a cautious signal from the Bank of Japan regarding further policy tightening. Governor Kazuo Ueda refrained from indicating whether interest rates would rise in the coming months, causing the dollar to climb 0.74% to 143.65 yen.

During the BOJ's unanimous decision to keep the overnight call rate target at 0.25%, Ueda emphasized that monetary policy would depend on future economic, price, and financial developments. 'If our economic and price forecasts are achieved, we will raise interest rates accordingly,' he stated.

The markets reacted with relief as Ueda sidestepped direct comments on rates policy, focusing instead on economic data. Japanese consumer prices showed a core inflation increase to 2.8% in August, while overall inflation hit 3.0%. The week also saw major currency moves, including a strong performance by the euro and speculative buying impacting the yen's value.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

 Global
2
U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

 Global
3
Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

 Global
4
Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Labor Protection: The Rise of Flexible Employment in China

Beyond Cigarettes: The Growing Value of Tobacco Waste in Agriculture and Energy

Empowering Older Populations: The Role of Age-Disaggregated Data in Achieving SDGs

Global Effort to Prevent GBS in Newborns: WHO's New Screening and Prophylaxis Guidelines

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024