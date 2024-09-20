Yen Weakens as BOJ Signals Caution on Policy Tightening

The yen weakened on Friday following a cautious signal from the Bank of Japan regarding further policy tightening. Governor Kazuo Ueda refrained from indicating whether interest rates would rise in the coming months, causing the dollar to climb 0.74% to 143.65 yen.

During the BOJ's unanimous decision to keep the overnight call rate target at 0.25%, Ueda emphasized that monetary policy would depend on future economic, price, and financial developments. 'If our economic and price forecasts are achieved, we will raise interest rates accordingly,' he stated.

The markets reacted with relief as Ueda sidestepped direct comments on rates policy, focusing instead on economic data. Japanese consumer prices showed a core inflation increase to 2.8% in August, while overall inflation hit 3.0%. The week also saw major currency moves, including a strong performance by the euro and speculative buying impacting the yen's value.

