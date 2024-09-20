Modi 3.0: Rapid Infrastructure Developments Boosting Economy

In a significant move, the Road Transport and Highways Ministry launched eight major high-speed corridor and ring road projects within the first 100 days of the Modi 3.0 administration, Union Minister Ajay Tamta announced on Friday.

Addressing the media, Tamta revealed that the new projects include Agra-Gwalior, Kharagpur-Moregram, Dharad-Mehsana-Ahmedabad, Ayodhya Ring Road, Pathalgaon-Gumla, Kanpur Ring Road, Guwahati Ring Road, and Nashik Phata-Khed Elevated Corridor. These projects are expected to cut travel time by up to 60%, boost traffic capacity, and reduce logistics costs.

Furthermore, these initiatives will generate over 5 crore man-days of employment, bolstering the local economy. Key achievements also involve the approval of new projects worth Rs 5,000 crore and a pilot project for barrier-free tolling. The ministry has also made strides in safety and technology, with the implementation of the Automated Traffic Management System and other reforms to enhance road travel convenience and transparency.

(With inputs from agencies.)