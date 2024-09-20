Left Menu

Samsung Urges Striking Workers to Resume Operations Amidst Factory Disruption

Samsung is appealing to striking workers at its Tamil Nadu factory to return to work as operations have been disrupted since September 9. The workers are demanding wage revisions and better work conditions. Samsung assured no action against those resuming work but warned of termination for continued protests.

Electronics giant Samsung has urged its striking workers in Tamil Nadu to resume work, as operations at the factory have been severely affected since September 9 due to ongoing protests.

Samsung assured workers in a communication on Friday that no punitive action would be taken against those resuming their duties, but warned that continued protests could lead to termination.

About 1,000 workers, backed by the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), have been on an indefinite strike demanding wage revisions and better working conditions. Samsung maintains that these issues can be resolved through negotiations and refuted claims that the company has not been ready for discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

