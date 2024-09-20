Left Menu

Speeding Bus Overturns in Robertsganj: 1 Dead, 43 Injured

A speeding private bus overturned in the Robertsganj area, resulting in one death and 43 injuries. The accident occurred in Markundi valley as it traveled from Chhattisgarh to Bihar. The driver lost control due to high speed. 25 passengers were admitted to the district hospital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sonbhadra | Updated: 20-09-2024 22:18 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 22:18 IST
Speeding Bus Overturns in Robertsganj: 1 Dead, 43 Injured
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A speeding private bus overturned in the Robertsganj area on Friday, leaving one passenger dead and 43 injured, police confirmed.

The accident occurred at approximately 4:30 PM in Markundi valley as the bus headed to Bihar's Gaya from Chhattisgarh, according to Additional Superintendent of Police Kalu Singh.

'Due to high speed, the driver lost control, causing the bus to overturn,' stated Singh. The bus was carrying 65 passengers at the time, with 44 sustaining injuries. Titra Sahu, a resident of Phoole village in Kabirdham district, Chhattisgarh, died during treatment.

When police arrived, 25 passengers required immediate medical attention and were admitted to the district hospital, Singh informed. Sonbhadra district in eastern Uttar Pradesh shares its borders with Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Madhya Pradesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
X Appoints Legal Representative in Brazil Amid Regulatory Compliance

X Appoints Legal Representative in Brazil Amid Regulatory Compliance

 Global
2
Hezbollah's High-Ranking Commander Killed in Israeli Airstrike

Hezbollah's High-Ranking Commander Killed in Israeli Airstrike

 Lebanon
3
Honduran Supreme Court Declares ZEDEs Unconstitutional

Honduran Supreme Court Declares ZEDEs Unconstitutional

 Global
4
Social Media Platform X Appoints Legal Representative in Brazil

Social Media Platform X Appoints Legal Representative in Brazil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Local Currency Financing: A Game-Changer for Sustainable Infrastructure in Emerging Markets

Fueling Maritime Decarbonization: South Africa’s Green Hydrogen Vision and Challenges

Strengthening Uganda’s Healthcare System: Addressing Workforce Gaps through Education

Safeguarding Breastfeeding: WHO's Model Policy Against Formula Industry Influence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024