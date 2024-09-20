Speeding Bus Overturns in Robertsganj: 1 Dead, 43 Injured

A speeding private bus overturned in the Robertsganj area on Friday, leaving one passenger dead and 43 injured, police confirmed.

The accident occurred at approximately 4:30 PM in Markundi valley as the bus headed to Bihar's Gaya from Chhattisgarh, according to Additional Superintendent of Police Kalu Singh.

'Due to high speed, the driver lost control, causing the bus to overturn,' stated Singh. The bus was carrying 65 passengers at the time, with 44 sustaining injuries. Titra Sahu, a resident of Phoole village in Kabirdham district, Chhattisgarh, died during treatment.

When police arrived, 25 passengers required immediate medical attention and were admitted to the district hospital, Singh informed. Sonbhadra district in eastern Uttar Pradesh shares its borders with Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Madhya Pradesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)