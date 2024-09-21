Translumina Expands Global Footprint with UAE Launch

Translumina, a company specializing in coronary intervention devices, has expanded its global reach with the launch of its direct presence in the UAE. Founded in 2011, the company has grown its manufacturing capabilities and developed successful in-house product lines endorsed by interventional cardiologists worldwide.

Gurmit Singh Chugh, Co-Founder and Chairman, stated, "At Translumina, we have a clear ambition to put India on the global map for medical devices and fulfil our national vision of 'Make in India, Make for the world'." The company has a strong presence in Europe and South Asia, and recent expansion efforts include LATAM, SEA, and now MENA regions.

Translumina's drug-eluting stent technologies, developed in collaboration with the German Heart Centre, have achieved significant milestones. The recent acquisition of Blue Medical and Lamed further amplifies its product offerings. Indranil Mukherjee, Group CEO, emphasized the strategic importance of the UAE launch for expanding their high-quality healthcare reach.

(With inputs from agencies.)