International Youth Development Foundation and Cakes n Shakes Bring Joy to Children in Tirunelveli

The International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF), alongside Cakes n Shakes, hosted a heartwarming event at Udhavum Ullangal in Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu, benefiting 35 local children. The charity event, led by Susi Prabhakaran and a team of dedicated volunteers, combined material support with fun activities, spreading joy and hope.

The volunteer roster featured notable contributors including Pradeep Ragavan, Anuroop Pradeep, and others, offering essential supplies like rice, pulses, stationery, and sports equipment. Interactions with children fostered emotional bonds, while Mrs. Venancia Devi, head of Udhavum Ullangal, expressed profound gratitude for the generous support.

IYDF and Cakes n Shakes also brought an array of treats for the children, turning the day into a festive affair. Activities like musical chairs and hopscotch filled the venue with laughter. Speeches on education and personal development aimed to inspire the children, underscoring the event's larger mission to uplift young lives.

(With inputs from agencies.)