Left Menu

Landmark Economic Corridor Discussed by Biden and Zayed

President Joe Biden and UAE's Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed discussed the IMEC, emphasizing its potential to revolutionize international connectivity. The project, launched at the 2023 G20 Summit, aims to link India with Europe through a ship-to-rail network. It promises economic growth and sustainable development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 24-09-2024 04:54 IST | Created: 24-09-2024 04:54 IST
Landmark Economic Corridor Discussed by Biden and Zayed
  • Country:
  • United States

US President Joe Biden and UAE's Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed deliberated on the progress of the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC), highlighting its potential to signify a new era of international connectivity.

The ambitious project, unveiled at the 2023 G20 Leaders' Summit in New Delhi alongside leaders of India, Saudi Arabia, France, Germany, Italy, and the European Union, is designed to link India to Europe via ship-to-rail connections through the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Israel, and Greece.

In a meeting at the White House, Biden and Zayed reaffirmed the corridor's promise to drive economic growth, elevate efficiencies, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and foster the seamless integration of Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. Their joint statement also underscored the corridor's role in global trade and clean energy distribution, advocating for sustainable practices and resource efficiency.

Biden hailed UAE's forward-looking spirit, equating it to American values and cooperation in AI, clean energy, space, and infrastructure development. He also announced plans to designate UAE as a major defense partner, alongside India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Narendra Modi Highlights India's Growth at Tech Roundtable in New York

Narendra Modi Highlights India's Growth at Tech Roundtable in New York

 Global
2
Cyber Warfare Escalates: Taiwanese Group Targets Mainland China

Cyber Warfare Escalates: Taiwanese Group Targets Mainland China

 Global
3
Bitcoin Surges Amid Federal Reserve Rate Cuts

Bitcoin Surges Amid Federal Reserve Rate Cuts

 Singapore
4
Modi Strengthens Bilateral Ties with World Leaders at UNGA

Modi Strengthens Bilateral Ties with World Leaders at UNGA

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking the Digital Economy: How Electronic Signatures Drive Trust and Security

Urban vs Rural: Real-Time Indicators in Forecasting Household Welfare During the Pandemic

Understanding Trust in C2C E-Commerce: Key Influencers and Pathways for Future Study

Exploring Soundscapes in Robotic Storytelling: Effects on Engagement and Genre Variation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024