Landmark Economic Corridor Discussed by Biden and Zayed
President Joe Biden and UAE's Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed discussed the IMEC, emphasizing its potential to revolutionize international connectivity. The project, launched at the 2023 G20 Summit, aims to link India with Europe through a ship-to-rail network. It promises economic growth and sustainable development.
US President Joe Biden and UAE's Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed deliberated on the progress of the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC), highlighting its potential to signify a new era of international connectivity.
The ambitious project, unveiled at the 2023 G20 Leaders' Summit in New Delhi alongside leaders of India, Saudi Arabia, France, Germany, Italy, and the European Union, is designed to link India to Europe via ship-to-rail connections through the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Israel, and Greece.
In a meeting at the White House, Biden and Zayed reaffirmed the corridor's promise to drive economic growth, elevate efficiencies, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and foster the seamless integration of Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. Their joint statement also underscored the corridor's role in global trade and clean energy distribution, advocating for sustainable practices and resource efficiency.
Biden hailed UAE's forward-looking spirit, equating it to American values and cooperation in AI, clean energy, space, and infrastructure development. He also announced plans to designate UAE as a major defense partner, alongside India.
