Landmark Economic Corridor Discussed by Biden and Zayed

US President Joe Biden and UAE's Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed deliberated on the progress of the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC), highlighting its potential to signify a new era of international connectivity.

The ambitious project, unveiled at the 2023 G20 Leaders' Summit in New Delhi alongside leaders of India, Saudi Arabia, France, Germany, Italy, and the European Union, is designed to link India to Europe via ship-to-rail connections through the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Israel, and Greece.

In a meeting at the White House, Biden and Zayed reaffirmed the corridor's promise to drive economic growth, elevate efficiencies, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and foster the seamless integration of Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. Their joint statement also underscored the corridor's role in global trade and clean energy distribution, advocating for sustainable practices and resource efficiency.

Biden hailed UAE's forward-looking spirit, equating it to American values and cooperation in AI, clean energy, space, and infrastructure development. He also announced plans to designate UAE as a major defense partner, alongside India.

