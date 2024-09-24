Goods Train Derails at New Maynaguri, Partially Disrupts Rail Traffic
Five wagons of an empty goods train derailed at New Maynaguri railway station in West Bengal, causing minor disruptions. No injuries were reported, and train movements were partially restored by 12.30 pm. An inquiry to determine the cause of the derailment is underway.
In a morning incident at 6.20 am, five wagons of an empty goods train derailed at New Maynaguri railway station in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district, according to Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) officials.
Fortunately, no injuries were reported. The incident affected the train route, which partially resumed service by 12.30 pm, as per Divisional Railway Manager Amarjit Gautam.
Senior officials are on-site to remove the damaged wagons, restore overhead traction, and initiate an inquiry into the cause of the derailment, ensuring full operational capacity soon.
