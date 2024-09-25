Volkswagen's Labour Showdown: Spiralling Costs and Underused German Factories

Volkswagen's conflict with powerful labor leaders over how to address rising costs in underutilized German factories has sparked deep introspection about the root causes of the carmaker's problems.

Complex governance structures, poor management decisions, and Germany's crippling bureaucracy have been blamed. However, data shows that Volkswagen might be better off than some rivals regarding underused plants.

Capacity utilization data across Europe reveals that lower-cost countries have higher factory utilization rates, indicating that the primary issues are in higher-cost home markets. Volkswagen and other major automakers need to rethink strategies to tackle these challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)