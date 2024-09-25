India Rises to Third-Largest Power in Asia, Surpasses Japan

India has surpassed Japan to become the third-largest power in the Asia Power Index, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting announced on Wednesday. This milestone underscores India's dynamic growth, youthful population, and expanding economy, cementing its role as a leading force in the region. It also reflects the country's growing geopolitical stature.

The Asia Power Index, initiated by the Lowy Institute in 2018, is an annual assessment of power dynamics across the Asia-Pacific region. It evaluates 27 countries, examining their ability to shape and respond to external challenges. According to the ministry, one notable aspect of the 2024 Asia Power Index is India's steady ascent in regional power rankings.

India has shown remarkable post-pandemic economic recovery, contributing to a 4.2-point increase in its Economic Capability. The country's massive population and robust GDP growth reinforce its standing as the world's third-largest economy in PPP terms. Additionally, India's Future Resources score rose by 8.2 points, indicating a potential demographic dividend that will continue to drive economic growth and labor force expansion in the coming decades.

The index also highlighted India's burgeoning role in multilateral diplomacy and regional security. India's leadership in the Quad and participation in various regional dialogues have enhanced its influence in security matters without formal military alliances. Additionally, defense deals like the BrahMos missile sale to the Philippines underscore India's growing geopolitical ambitions.

The Asia Power Index evaluates nations based on eight core measures, divided into resource-based and influence-based determinants, including Economic Capability, Military Capability, Resilience, Future Resources, Economic Relationships, Defense Networks, Diplomatic Influence, and Cultural Influence. India's strong performance across these categories underscores its emerging role as a major power in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)