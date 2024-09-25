Left Menu

dsm-firmenich to Invest Over USD 100 Million in India for Expansion

Swiss-Dutch nutrition, health, and beauty firm dsm-firmenich plans to invest more than USD 100 million in India to scale up its business. The investment will be mainly for capacity expansion, including a new manufacturing plant, with the goal of making India an export base and reaching top global market status within five years.

Swiss-Dutch nutrition, health, and beauty firm dsm-firmenich is set to invest over USD 100 million in India to scale up its operations, according to its global CEO Dimitri de Vreeze. This ambitious move aims to leverage the potential of the Indian market.

The investment will focus on capacity expansion, including setting up a new manufacturing plant. The company also plans to make India a base for exporting ingredients for its global operations. Formed through the merger of Netherlands-based DSM and Switzerland's Firmenich, dsm-firmenich aims to have India among its top three global markets within five years.

Currently, dsm-firmenich operates seven plants in India and plans to invest further in infrastructure, including labs and innovation centers. Emphasizing the significance of the Indian market, Vreeze revealed plans to boost ingredient supply and expand existing lines. With operations in nearly 60 countries and annual revenues exceeding 12 billion euros, the company predicts robust growth in India, propelled by trends in preventive healthcare and healthy food.

