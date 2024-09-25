Left Menu

Payoneer Eyes Indian Service Export Market for Rapid Expansion

Payoneer aims to leverage global marketplace partnerships and adopt a localized approach to rapidly expand its reach in India's growing service export market. Focused on outsourcing, service exports, and small to medium-sized businesses, Payoneer has seen significant growth metrics and plans strategic actions to capitalize on emerging opportunities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-09-2024 15:11 IST | Created: 25-09-2024 15:11 IST
Payoneer Eyes Indian Service Export Market for Rapid Expansion
  • Country:
  • India

Payoneer, a cross-border business payment services provider, is aiming to broaden its reach within India, capitalizing on the country's swiftly growing service export market. The company's strategy involves leveraging global marketplace partners and a localized approach.

Gaurav Shisodia, Vice-President and Spokesperson for Payoneer India, emphasized the strategic importance of India for the company. According to Shisodia, India's service export sector is expanding at a rapid pace, and Payoneer plans to tap into this growth, primarily serving outsourcing, service export businesses, and small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs).

As part of its expansion, Payoneer intends to utilize its partnerships with global marketplaces such as Amazon, Airbnb, Google, Upwork, and SaaS companies. In addition, the Nasdaq-listed company, which went public in 2021, is adopting a customer-centric approach, noting a 54% increase in customer growth in service exports from 2016 to the end of 2023. The company saw revenue of USD 240 million in Q2 2024 and reported a net income of USD 32 million for the same period, with its active customer base totaling approximately 2 million as of June 30, 2024.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Accuses Zelenskiy of Favoring Democrats in 2024 Election

Trump Accuses Zelenskiy of Favoring Democrats in 2024 Election

 Global
2
California Enacts Law to Restrict Smartphone Use in Schools

California Enacts Law to Restrict Smartphone Use in Schools

 Global
3
Tsunami Advisory Issued for Izu Islands After Offshore Quake

Tsunami Advisory Issued for Izu Islands After Offshore Quake

 Japan
4
Phoenix Endures Record-Breaking Heatwave: A Deadly Summer

Phoenix Endures Record-Breaking Heatwave: A Deadly Summer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT and Stock Forecasts: Examining AI’s Behavioral Biases in Financial Markets

Bridging Agricultural Gaps in Conflict: The Success of Ukraine’s Digital Support Programs

The Economic Impact of Syrian Refugees on Jordan: Labor Gains, Export Struggles

From Trade Agreements to Labor Gains: Cambodia's Path to Reducing Informality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024