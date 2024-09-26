Boeing Machinists Set to Resume Contract Negotiations Amid Strike
The union representing thousands of Boeing machinists will meet with Boeing and Federal Mediation and Conciliation Services to continue contract negotiations. More than 32,000 Boeing workers have been on strike since Sept. 13, halting production of key airplane models, after rejecting Boeing's latest pay proposal.
The union representing thousands of striking Boeing machinists announced on Wednesday its plans to resume contract negotiations with the planemaker and the Federal Mediation and Conciliation Services on Friday.
Earlier this week, a union survey revealed that members overwhelmingly rejected Boeing's latest pay proposal, which the company described as its 'best and final' offer.
Since September 13, over 32,000 Boeing workers in the Seattle area and Portland, Oregon, have been on strike—their first since 2008—disrupting the production of key airplane models, including the 737 MAX.
