Left Menu

Wall Street Gains Amid AI Optimism and Strong Job Data

Wall Street's main indexes rose on Thursday, driven by optimism around AI and positive jobless claims data. Micron's positive outlook and strong job numbers boosted investor sentiment. Chip stocks surged, with major companies like Nvidia and AMD seeing gains. Overall, the S&P 500 hit a record high, and technology stocks led the rise.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-09-2024 19:52 IST | Created: 26-09-2024 19:52 IST
Wall Street Gains Amid AI Optimism and Strong Job Data
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Wall Street's key indexes surged on Thursday, with the benchmark S&P 500 achieving a record high. The upswing was fueled by Micron Technology's positive revenue forecast that revitalized enthusiasm for artificial intelligence, along with a labor market report showing lower-than-expected jobless claims.

Micron soared 17.3% following its robust forecast, which propelled other chip stocks including Nvidia, Advanced Micro Devices, and Broadcom. The Philadelphia SE Semiconductor index saw a notable increase of 3.7%, reaching levels not seen for over two months.

Meanwhile, comments from Federal Reserve Governor Adriana Kugler supporting monetary policy easing helped strengthen market sentiment, with traders now anticipating a higher likelihood of a significant rate cut in November. Energy stocks lagged, reflecting a dip in crude prices. The optimism extended across sectors, including notable advances in materials and technology stocks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Campaign Defends Record on Asian-American Advocacy Amidst Poll Discrepancies

Trump Campaign Defends Record on Asian-American Advocacy Amidst Poll Discrep...

 United States
2
Boeing Machinists Set to Resume Contract Negotiations Amid Strike

Boeing Machinists Set to Resume Contract Negotiations Amid Strike

 Global
3
Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Promises of Mass Deportations Ignite Fear and Controversy

Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Promises of Mass Deportations Ignite Fear and...

 United States
4
Kamala Harris to Tackle Border Issues in Arizona Visit

Kamala Harris to Tackle Border Issues in Arizona Visit

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT and Stock Forecasts: Examining AI’s Behavioral Biases in Financial Markets

Bridging Agricultural Gaps in Conflict: The Success of Ukraine’s Digital Support Programs

The Economic Impact of Syrian Refugees on Jordan: Labor Gains, Export Struggles

From Trade Agreements to Labor Gains: Cambodia's Path to Reducing Informality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024