Wall Street Gains Amid AI Optimism and Strong Job Data

Wall Street's key indexes surged on Thursday, with the benchmark S&P 500 achieving a record high. The upswing was fueled by Micron Technology's positive revenue forecast that revitalized enthusiasm for artificial intelligence, along with a labor market report showing lower-than-expected jobless claims.

Micron soared 17.3% following its robust forecast, which propelled other chip stocks including Nvidia, Advanced Micro Devices, and Broadcom. The Philadelphia SE Semiconductor index saw a notable increase of 3.7%, reaching levels not seen for over two months.

Meanwhile, comments from Federal Reserve Governor Adriana Kugler supporting monetary policy easing helped strengthen market sentiment, with traders now anticipating a higher likelihood of a significant rate cut in November. Energy stocks lagged, reflecting a dip in crude prices. The optimism extended across sectors, including notable advances in materials and technology stocks.

