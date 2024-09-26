Left Menu

UP's Integral Role in India's 'Mission 2047', Says World Bank VP

World Bank VP Martin Raiser emphasized Uttar Pradesh's potential to drive India's 'Mission 2047' to become a developed nation. In discussions with UP officials, Raiser highlighted the state's role in agriculture modernization, education reform, and economic growth. He also mentioned potential World Bank projects and expanded lending support for India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 26-09-2024 20:12 IST | Created: 26-09-2024 20:12 IST
Martin Raiser, Vice President of the World Bank for South Asia, has emphasized Uttar Pradesh's pivotal role in propelling India's 'Mission 2047.' This mission aims to transition India into a developed nation by its 100th year of independence.

During his discussions with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Chief Secretary Manoj Singh, Raiser explored how the World Bank could aid the state in becoming a USD 1 trillion economy. He outlined that the World Bank's new lending strategy, spanning four to five years, could see the bank providing over USD 1 billion in support to the state if key initiatives are agreed upon.

Raiser pointed to opportunities in agriculture modernization, education reform, and air pollution management as areas where Uttar Pradesh could lead reforms. He stressed that sustaining current growth rates could feasibly transform Uttar Pradesh into a significant economy, benefiting from a broader World Bank strategy to enhance its lending capacity. Raiser also highlighted the state's 'One District, One Product' scheme as a promising initiative to connect farmers to consumer markets.

