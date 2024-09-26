Left Menu

Government Announces Hike in Minimum Wage Rates

The Union government has announced a hike in minimum wage rates for workers, up to Rs 1,035 a day, with effect from October 1, 2024. This change, aimed at helping workers cope with rising costs, affects different skill levels and sectors. Detailed information is available on the Chief Labour Commissioner's website.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-09-2024 21:14 IST | Created: 26-09-2024 21:14 IST
  • India

The Union government has announced an increase in minimum wage rates for workers, with rates rising up to Rs 1,035 per day. The revised Variable Dearness Allowance aims to help workers deal with escalating living costs, according to a statement from the labour ministry.

The new structure, effective from October 1, 2024, sets minimum wage rates at Rs 783 per day for unskilled workers, Rs 868 for semi-skilled, and Rs 954 for skilled and clerical roles. Highly skilled workers will now earn Rs 1,035 per day.

These changes will benefit workers in various sectors including construction, sweeping, cleaning, and agriculture. The Variable Dearness Allowance is revised biannually, and detailed information is available on the Chief Labour Commissioner's website.

