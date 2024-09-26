Government Announces Hike in Minimum Wage Rates

The Union government has announced an increase in minimum wage rates for workers, with rates rising up to Rs 1,035 per day. The revised Variable Dearness Allowance aims to help workers deal with escalating living costs, according to a statement from the labour ministry.

The new structure, effective from October 1, 2024, sets minimum wage rates at Rs 783 per day for unskilled workers, Rs 868 for semi-skilled, and Rs 954 for skilled and clerical roles. Highly skilled workers will now earn Rs 1,035 per day.

These changes will benefit workers in various sectors including construction, sweeping, cleaning, and agriculture. The Variable Dearness Allowance is revised biannually, and detailed information is available on the Chief Labour Commissioner's website.

(With inputs from agencies.)