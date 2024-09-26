India Rises to 39th in Global Innovation Index 2024
India has climbed to the 39th position out of 133 economies in the Global Innovation Index (GII) 2024, according to the World Intellectual Property Organization. Improvements in knowledge capital, a vibrant start-up ecosystem, and strong public and private research efforts contributed to this rise.
India has ascended to the 39th rank among 133 economies in the Global Innovation Index (GII) 2024, as revealed by the Geneva-based World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO). Last year, the country held the 40th spot.
'India rises to 39th position among 133 global economies in the Global Innovation Index 2024,' Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal announced via social media platform X.
India's innovation landscape continues to flourish, driven by its innovators and entrepreneurs. The consistent rise in GII ranking is credited to the nation's knowledge capital, a dynamic start-up ecosystem, and the exemplary work done by public and private research organizations.
