India Hosts Global Management Challenge Finals for the First Time

For the first time, India is playing host to the finals of the Global Management Challenge International Competition. The event, scheduled over the next two days, features teams from 12 different countries all vying for the prestigious title of International Winner.

According to Lav Agarwal, Partner - India for GMC, this is the first instance of India being selected as the host country for the finals, a role previously held by nations including Spain, Portugal, Russia, Angola, and Romania. ''It is a matter of great pride,'' stated Agarwal, while speaking at an interaction organized by FICCI.

The results of the competition will be announced at a closing ceremony, signifying the end of this global strategy and management showdown.

(With inputs from agencies.)