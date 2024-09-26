Left Menu

Tech Renaissance: AI and Biotechs Lead Strong U.S. IPO Revival

The U.S. IPO market has robustly rebounded in 2024 after a two-year lull, spurred by diminished recession fears and stock market rally. Investors favor companies with clear profitability paths, but uncertainties like election outcomes and Federal Reserve policies temper enthusiasm. Key players include AI firms and biotech companies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-09-2024 22:42 IST | Created: 26-09-2024 22:42 IST
The U.S. IPO market has made a robust comeback in 2024 following a nearly two-year hiatus. This resurgence is largely driven by reduced recession concerns and a vigorous stock market rally.

Despite this, investor preference for companies that demonstrate a clear trajectory to profitability has moderated the overall enthusiasm. Analysts predict that a more pronounced recovery will solidify next year. 'Right now, the IPO market recovery is very sober and clinical,' said Mike Bellin, IPO Services Leader at PwC U.S., noting that election uncertainties and Federal Reserve policies have kept the market guarded.

As companies gain momentum and ease uncertainties, investors may become more inclined to support riskier IPO candidates. Data from Renaissance Capital reveals that firms raising at least $100 million have seen an average 25% uptick in stock prices, with Reddit, Lineage, and Concentra making notable public offerings this year. Biotech firms, particularly, have had a dynamic September, leveraging public markets for capital amidst high interest rates. AI-related companies are also positioned favorably, as investors seek tangible benefits to their business models.

(With inputs from agencies.)

